Wendell boys, Sun Valley girls to play for 3A state soccer title Saturday

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Wendell boys soccer team and Sun Valley girls soccer team punched their tickets to the 3A state final with semifinal wins Friday.

(1) Wendell 4, (4) Teton 1

Wendell will play Sugar-Salem at 3 p.m. at Sunway Soccer Complex Saturday in Twin Falls for the 3A boys state championship.

3A Boys State Soccer Brackets for Championship Saturday pic.twitter.com/1zA6j2gJkS — IDHSAA (@IDHSAA) October 21, 2022

(2) Sun Valley Community School 4, (3) American Falls 2

Sun Valley will play Fruitland at 3 p.m. in Twin Falls Saturday for the 3A girls state championship.

3A Girls State Soccer Brackets for Championship Saturday pic.twitter.com/61ZsD2xXiu — IDHSAA (@IDHSAA) October 21, 2022

4A GIRLS SOCCER

(3) Twin Falls 2, (2) Sandpoint 1

The Bruins will go for their second straight state championship in the 4A title match Saturday against (1) Bishop Kelly.

4A Girls State Soccer Brackets for Championship Saturday pic.twitter.com/DLZPUIwdLb — IDHSAA (@IDHSAA) October 22, 2022

