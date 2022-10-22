Wendell boys, Sun Valley girls to play for 3A state soccer title Saturday
The Twin Falls girls will play for the 4A state championship
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 10:10 AM MDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Wendell boys soccer team and Sun Valley girls soccer team punched their tickets to the 3A state final with semifinal wins Friday.
(1) Wendell 4, (4) Teton 1
Wendell will play Sugar-Salem at 3 p.m. at Sunway Soccer Complex Saturday in Twin Falls for the 3A boys state championship.
(2) Sun Valley Community School 4, (3) American Falls 2
Sun Valley will play Fruitland at 3 p.m. in Twin Falls Saturday for the 3A girls state championship.
4A GIRLS SOCCER
(3) Twin Falls 2, (2) Sandpoint 1
The Bruins will go for their second straight state championship in the 4A title match Saturday against (1) Bishop Kelly.
