What is the Idaho Constitutional Amendment & Idaho Advisory Question on the Nov 8th ballot?

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Before you head to the polls this election, there are a few items that will be on everyone’s ballot.

First is, the Idaho Advisory Question, which is regarding Idaho’s recent extraordinary special session.

There was a rebate of taxpayers’ dollars, as well as 410 million dollars being designated to the Idaho Public School System.

The Idaho Advisory Question is asking voters if they approve or disapprove of the actions that were taken during that special session.

“It’s just simply a measurement of whether or not the public agree that we handled some of the surplus the way we handled it, which was cutting taxes, giving back to the taxpayers, and helping schools, which really needed it, so it’s just basically do you agree with us or don’t you,” said Rep. Linda Wright Hartgen.

The second ballot question is the Idaho Constitutional Amendment, SJR 102.

And it is regarding the circumstances for when the legislature can call itself back into session.

Right now, it’s up to the governor to call the legislature back into session.

“Asking the public do they agree that the legislature should be able to call themselves back, now to call ourselves back in the bill it said we had to have 60 percent written consent from the house and the senate, and we had to have topic specific so you can’t just come in and willy-nilly have anything you want, you have to have named it spelled it out, and that will be what you discuss when you go in,” said Hartgen.

The election is on November 8th, but early voting is going on now until November 4th.

