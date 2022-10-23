Frankentoys build creativity for kids at the Twin Falls Public Library

Twin Falls Public Library
Twin Falls Public Library(KMVT)
By Zach Bruhl
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 3:08 PM MDT
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls Public Library combined its mission of providing educational events and a little Halloween fun on Saturday.

The first Frankentoys workshop was held in the children’s section of the library.

Inspired by Sid from Toy Story, old toys were brought in to be destroyed and remade into anything imaginable.

From dolls with horse heads to lightsabers with arms, kids were encouraged to get as creative as possible.

“We have a dedication to bringing educational programming to the public, we want to fill any gaps that we see,” said Librarian Kasi Allen. “Anytime we have the opportunity to create a program where kids are excited, they don’t necessarily know it’s educational and they want to be here and spend a rainy day indoors with us, that’s wonderful.”

The library hosts a range of Saturday activities including a trick-or-treat story time just before Halloween.

