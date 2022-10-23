Missing in America Project lays final 3 unclaimed soldiers to rest at Snake River Canyon National Cemetery

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Friday, three unclaimed Vietnam veterans and the spouse of a Korean War vet were laid to rest at the Snake River Canyon National Cemetary.

“It’s kind of like a relief,” said Coleen Florke, State Coordinator of the Missing in America Project.

Florke has worked for years to locate, identify and lay to rest the five unclaimed veterans in Twin Falls.

“These three veterans have been in the care of the Twin Falls County Coroner, some of them, for six years,” said Florke.

Local veterans, joined by community members, performed military honors for the veterans.

The five veterans may not have been claimed by their biological family, but those in attendance stood in their stead.

“Well, they are family members because they are part of the community,” said Twin Falls County Commissioner Don Hall, “they’re part of the veteran’s community.”

With all unclaimed veterans in Twin Falls now laid to rest, Florke tells me she plans to continue her mission county by county.

“They deserve their final resting place and the military rights they are entitled to,” said Florke.

Commissioner Hall salutes Florke and her team for their tireless work to give these men and women their due respect.

“I can’t thank them enough for all the fine work they’ve done to do the research, find out that these folks are veterans and that we need to give them a final resting place and honor them for their service,” Hall said.

As for those community members who came to show support, they fill Magic Valley leaders with pride.

“It’s just, again, heartwarming that they would come out,” said Hall. “But I expected it because this is such a fine community.”

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.