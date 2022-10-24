2 Magic Valley school receiving $5,000 apiece for library funding

The boost in funding helps small schools increase appeal toward students who may not frequent the library as much
By Zach Bruhl
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 10:17 AM MDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Two Magic Valley schools received five thousand dollars this week to help boost pleasure reading among students.

Harrison Elementary School and Magic Valley High School both received funding from the Idaho Commission for Libraries to purchase age-appropriate fiction and nonfiction books.

Lara Erickson, who serves as a Library Assistant at Magic Valley High School, says a boost in funding helps small schools like hers to increase appeal toward students who may not frequent the library as much.

“We have a pretty small budget here at Magic Valley, our library is pretty small, so this is a significant increase for us and it’s very valuable for our students to have lots of options for their reading,” said Erickson. “It gives them the ability to choose what they want to read.”

Erickson adds that it is reassuring to see funding coming from the state level after a long year of difficult news surrounding Idaho’s libraries.

