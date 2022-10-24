Boys and Girls Club of the Magic Valley plan to open a new center in Jerome, offering services until then

For the time being, they are offering their services to 4th and 5th graders after school right at Summit Elementary.
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Boys and Girls Club of the Magic Valley currently has 10 locations, but now for the first time, they are opening up their services to the Jerome community, with an 11th location.

“We are thrilled, the Boys and Girls Club of the Magic Valley has grown immensely in the last three to five years and we are excited to be in this community and to be offering our services to the youth of Jerome,” said Lindsey Westburg, the Executive Director of the Boys and Girls Club.

This is made possible due to the generosity of Lisa and Con Paulos, the owners of Con Paulos Chevrolet. they made a $100,000 contribution to get the program started.

“I’ve had the good fortune of watching from a far what the Boys and Girls Club has done for the kids, improving test scores in the schools and things in that nature, and I just thought it was very important that the kids in Jerome have a similar opportunity to participate in the Boys and Girls Club,” said Con Paulos.

For the time being, they are offering their services to 4th and 5th graders after school right at Summit Elementary, but the ultimate goal is to open their services to all Jerome students and build their own center.

“We have the land, we have other businesses who have stepped up and said they are going to contribute and have contributed, we are looking for more businesses, more manufacturing plants, larger organizations to donate, so we can get this building built,” said Con Paulos.

It will eventually be located across from the courthouse in Jerome.

Paulos says what they learn at the Boys and Girls Club is unmatched and the reason why he is passionate about bringing it to Jerome.

“Character, leadership, study skills, all the things they are involved in helping kids, including the fun, it’s so important, it’s building a foundation in our youth, and we need that so desperately,” said Paulos.

The program will run from 2:45-5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday’s and is open to 4th and 5th graders at Summit Elementary.

