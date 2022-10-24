Burley Straw Maze re-opens after Friday night fire, owners grateful for community support

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Magic Valley residents are breathing a sigh of relief and expressing excitement, as the Burley Straw Maze has reopened. This, after a fire Friday evening gave everyone at the venue an unplanned scare.

Four agencies worked the blaze Friday night. The fire was quickly contained to the giant slide and mini maze. Luckily, no one was hurt, and everyone at the venue was able to get out safely with nothing more than a good scare.

According to the owners of the property, workers worked tirelessly all day Saturday to get the attraction up and running.

“We’ve been working on it for probably 5 or 6 hours kind of cleaning that area up and putting everything back there,” said Owner Dave Burtenshaw. “We’ve still got some work to do though.”

In a Facebook post the operator said they wanted to thank the staff, customers, and all the first responders who jumped in and acted quickly.

They were “devastated” but were also “grateful” to all the people who assisted during the emergency.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Local fall attraction relieved after fire is quickly contained (KMVT-NEWS)

