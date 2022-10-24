CALDWELL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Canyon County Sheriff’s Office has issued Endangered Missing Person Advisory for a 75-year-old man who has been missing since early this morning.

Officials are asking for the publics help in locating Bill Jonathan “John” Nishioka. He is a 75 year old Asian man, standing at 5 foot 1, and weighing 150 lbs. He has balck hair and brown eyes Hair.

According to Idaho State Police he was last seen driving a black 2015 Jeep Patriot, West of Wilder at 1:26 a.m. this Saturday morning. License Plate: W21122/ID

If you have any information on the whereabouts of these subjects, please contact Canyon County Sheriff’s Office 208-454-7531 or 911 immediately.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.