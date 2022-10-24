Opening statements to begin in Harvey Weinstein’s Los Angeles trial

Harvey Weinstein goes on trial in Los Angeles on charges of rape and sexual assault. (Source: CNN/GETTY/KABC/BILL ROBLES/KFSN/UNIVERSAL)
By ANDREW DALTON
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 11:14 AM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Opening statements are set for Monday in the Los Angeles trial of Harvey Weinstein.

Already a serving a 23-year sentence for a conviction in New York, the 70-year-old former movie magnate is charged with four counts of rape and seven other counts of sexual assault in a trial that is expected to last six weeks.

A jury of nine men and three women was seated Thursday.

Weinstein is more than two years into a sentence for a 2020 conviction for rape and sexual assault in New York. The state’s highest court has agreed to hear his appeal in that case.

In Los Angeles, Weinstein faces a trial in the city where he was once a colossus during Hollywood’s awards season and at the Oscars. The five accusers who will testify in the case are expected to be identified only as Jane Doe. Jennifer Siebel Newsom, an actor and documentary filmmaker who is married to California Gov. Gavin Newsom, is among the accusers.

The Associated Press does not normally name people who say they’ve been sexually abused unless they’ve agreed to be named publicly, as Newsom has through her attorney.

The trial opened two weeks ago with jury selection, five years after women’s stories about him gave massive momentum to the #MeToo movement.

___

Follow AP Entertainment Writer Andrew Dalton on Twitter: twitter.com/andyjamesdalton

___

For more on the Harvey Weinstein trial, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/harvey-weinstein

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burley Straw Maze catches fire Friday evening, cause unknown
UPDATE: Burley Straw Maze reopens after fire
Multi-Vehicle crash north of Jerome claims one
Multi-Vehicle crash north of Jerome claims one
Three Vehicle Injury Crash on I84, West of Jerome
Idaho State Police is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that occurred at 6:55 p.m., on...
ISP investigating two vehicle fatal crash east of Rupert on Saturday
The Critical Incident Task Force has been investigating this case for weeks, with the Jerome...
Jerome County Sheriff’s Office issues statement regarding officer-involved shooting in Twin Falls County

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - Tennessee officials said a black bear injured a man vacationing in a cabin.
Black bear breaks into cabin, injures vacationing man, wildlife officials say
FILE - Students hug at a memorial at Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich., Dec. 1, 2021. Ethan...
Michigan teen pleads guilty to killing 4 in school shooting
LIVE: Garland, DOJ hold news conference on 'significant' national security matter
The scene near the St. Louis school where a fatal shooting occurred on Monday.
2 killed in shooting at high school in Missouri; suspect dead
Attorney General Merrick Garland and other Department of Justice leaders will hold a press...
LIVE: Merrick Garland, other Justice Dept. leaders, to hold press conference