Rise and Shine viewer poll: who carved it best?

By KMVT News Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 12:59 PM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — KMVT’s Rise and Shine Anchors are looking to settle a little dispute in the newsroom this Halloween season,

Here’s the deal... both Layne Rabe and Elizabeth Hardly have carved two beautiful pumpkins... and we want you to decided who carved it best!?!?!?

You can vote right here, or log onto the KMVT home page and vote there.

We also want to see your carving skills! follow this link on our Facebook page and submit your pumpkin!

Elizabeth and Layne will announce the winner, and their favorite submissions Monday (Halloween) morning on Rise and Shine.

PUMPKIN #1

Pumpkin #1
Pumpkin #1(KMVT-NEWS)

PUMPKIN #2

Pumpkin #2
Pumpkin #2(KMVT-NEWS)

