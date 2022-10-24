Thomas temporarily blocks Graham testimony in Georgia

FILE - Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a news conference about refusing Russian...
FILE - Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a news conference about refusing Russian annexation of any portion of Ukraine, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington.(AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 10:50 AM MDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas on Monday temporarily blocked Sen. Lindsey Graham’s testimony to a special grand jury investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in the state.

Thomas’ order is intended to prevent Fani Willis, Fulton County district attorney, from compelling Graham to testify while the Supreme Court weighs the senator’s request for a lengthier halt to the proceedings.

Willis has a deadline Thursday to tell the high court why Graham should have to answer the grand jury’s questions. Lower courts have ruled that his testimony can take place.

Thomas acted on his own, as the justice who handles emergency appeals from Georgia.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burley Straw Maze catches fire Friday evening, cause unknown
UPDATE: Burley Straw Maze reopens after fire
Multi-Vehicle crash north of Jerome claims one
Multi-Vehicle crash north of Jerome claims one
Three Vehicle Injury Crash on I84, West of Jerome
Idaho State Police is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that occurred at 6:55 p.m., on...
ISP investigating two vehicle fatal crash east of Rupert on Saturday
The Critical Incident Task Force has been investigating this case for weeks, with the Jerome...
Jerome County Sheriff’s Office issues statement regarding officer-involved shooting in Twin Falls County

Latest News

Attorney General Merrick Garland and other Department of Justice leaders will hold a press...
Merrick Garland, other Justice Dept. leaders, to hold press conference
The scene near the Saint Louis school where a fatal shooting occured on Monday.
3 dead, including suspect, after shooting at high school in Missouri, police say
FILE - Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega speaks during the inauguration ceremony of a highway...
AP: Biden administration targets Nicaraguan gold in new move against Ortega
FILE - Students hug at a memorial at Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich., Dec. 1, 2021. Ethan...
Michigan teen pleads guilty to killing 4 in school shooting