Death investigation underway after man found unconscious in grain bin elevator

The rescue team performed CPR on the man, but he died at the scene, according to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 12:55 PM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SEWARD, Ill. (WIFR/Gray News) – Emergency crews in Illinois fought to rescue an unconscious man trapped in a grain bin elevator Tuesday morning.

Rescue teams were called around 8 a.m. to ADM Grain in Seward.

The rescue team performed CPR on the man, but he died at the scene, according to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.

No information on the man’s identity has been released.

An investigation into the man’s death is underway.

Copyright 2022 WIFR via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Multi-Vehicle crash north of Jerome claims one
