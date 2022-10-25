Drug Take Back Day happening this Saturday across the Magic Valley

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — This Saturday, the public is encouraged to drop off any unused prescriptions or medicine for National Drug Take Back Day.

The goal is to make it as easy as possible for people to get rid of any old or unused prescriptions, keeping them out of reach from unwanted users.

As the numbers rise in people, especially the youth, who are misusing medications, it is more important than ever before to properly dispose of those medicines.

“The 2021 Idaho healthy youth survey, said that about just over 26% of youth report that they get the medications that they misuse by taking them from family members and friends that don’t even know that that’s where they are getting them from,” said MaryAnn Doshier, with the South Central Public Health District.

The drop off locations are at the Lynwood Shopping Plaza in Twin Falls, at the Walker Center in Gooding, and in front of Smith’s in Burley.

It is from 9:00-2:00 on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.