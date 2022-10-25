Idaho resident tuition is sixth lowest in the nation

Last year, the College Board ranked Idaho as the seventh lowest in resident tuition and fees in the nation.
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College Board’s annual Trends in College Pricing ranks Idaho as the sixth least expensive state for average resident tuition and fees at public four-year institutions.

The College Board lists an average annual cost of $8,178 for resident tuition and fees to attend Idaho public institutions. In 2022 dollars, that is 5.6% less since than last year and down 5.8% from where it was five years ago.

“Getting a college education at an Idaho public institution is a great bargain,” State Board of Education President Kurt Liebich said. “The College Board ranking is due to the belt-tightening occurring on all of our campuses as a result of the tuition freeze enacted by the State Board three years ago. I commend our institution presidents, administrators, faculty and staff for all they’ve done to strategically prioritize programs, streamline operations and cut costs, making college or career technical education affordable and attainable for the people of Idaho.”

