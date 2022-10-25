Rigby, Joyce Imogene

MALTA—Joyce Imogene Rigby was a beloved grandmother, mother, and wife during her incredible 92 years of life. She passed away peacefully, at her home, on Friday, October 21, 2022.

Joyce had a long and full life. She was born on December 17, 1929, in Pegram, Idaho, to her loving parents, Harley Victor and Doris Fern Wadsworth Cochran. Joyce had two older brothers, Jack and Dwight.

She attended grade school in Cokeville, Wyoming, and graduated from Montpelier High School. After graduation, she and her best friend adventured off to Ogden, Utah, where they worked at a sewing factory for a period of time. Between her time spent at the sewing factory and with her grandmother, her love and passion for sewing developed; Joyce was a beautiful seamstress.

Joyce married the love of her life, Kay Rigby, in 1947, and were happily married for 50 years until Kay’s death in 1998. His passing left a huge hole in her heart, and she never remarried.

Joyce was well known and loved in the small communities in which she lived and touched the lives of all who knew her. Her greatest love was her family, to whom she provided endless love and support in all aspects of their lives.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents and brothers.

She is survived by her two daughters, Shauna Petersen (Duane) of Afton, Wyoming, and Wendy Jensen (Alan) of Malta; six grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.

Joyce will be missed dearly, but we are so grateful for the time we had to spend with her.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, October 28, at Montpelier City Cemetery in Montpelier.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

