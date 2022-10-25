Surging Broncos host Colorado State Saturday

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A month ago, it was a different story for the Boise State football team. They were 2-2, fired their offensive coordinator and their senior quarterback left the program.

Since then, the Broncos are 3-0 and are now in the driver’s seat to win the Mountain West Mountain Division at 4-0 in conference play.

This Saturday, Boise State welcomes in 2-5 Colorado State (CSU) to Albertson’s Stadium.

The Broncos have won all 11 meetings between the schools. However, current CSU head coach Jay Norvell won at Boise State last year when he was the head coach at Nevada.

After allowing just 14 points to Air Force last week, the Boise State defense continues to impress. The Broncos rank third in the nation in total defense.

Head Coach Andy Avalos was asked about the Broncos’ defense in his weekly press conference Monday and had good things to say.

“We’ve been at times this year, the defense has been really, really stout,” Avalos said. “We’ve been able to develop some players, and the guys that we do have as people are very intelligent, they’re very relentless.”

With a win Saturday against Colorado State, Boise State would become bowl-eligible for the 25th straight year. Only Ohio State and Georgia have a longer streak.

The Broncos are 27.5-point favorites against the Rams, according to Draft Kings.

Saturday’s game starts at 5 p.m. on Fox Sports 1.

