Twin Falls man sentenced for threatening to kill a prosecutor

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Nathanael Michael West, 25, of Twin Falls, was sentenced in U.S. District Court to 84 months in federal prison for three counts of mailing threatening communications, U.S. Attorney Joshua D. Hurwit announced Monday.

In imposing his sentence, U.S. Chief District Judge David C. Nye recognized that while West did not carry out his threats, the harm he caused was “very real.” Chief Judge Nye also ordered West serve three years of supervised release following his prison sentence. West pleaded guilty to the charge on July 26, 2022.

According to court records, West admitted that on three dates between July and August 2021, he knowingly sent threatening letters through the United States Postal Service to three prosecutors in the state of Idaho. Two of the prosecutors had previously prosecuted West. In profane and graphic terms, West wrote that he would torture and murder the prosecutors.

After the prosecutors received the various letters, law enforcement officers interviewed West. After law enforcement advised him of his Miranda rights, West admitted to sending the letters. West sent the letter from the Idaho Department of Correction, where he is currently housed for other criminal acts. The 84-month sentence imposed for mailing threatening communications will begin after he has served his existing state sentence and a prior sentence for similar conduct.

“Threats against public officials, including law enforcement agents and prosecutors, is a growing problem, and it is unacceptable,” said U.S. Attorney Hurwit. “It is our privilege to seek justice for the victims in this case who, through their work, do so much to protect our communities throughout Idaho.”

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.