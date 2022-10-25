Walker Center to open new Sober Living Facility in Gooding

They expect to house their first residents beginning in January of 2023.
The Walker Center to open up sober living facility
The Walker Center to open up sober living facility(KMVT/KSVT)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 2:12 PM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Walker Center in Gooding will be opening a sober living facility home, after the city council unanimously approved it.

The sober living facility will be located on California Street in Gooding, and will offer those recovering from a drug or alcohol addiction a next step after finishing their in-patient program.

They will be able to live at house, and find support in their recovery journey, through volunteering, getting a job or taking classes, and remaining accountable.

They will also be bringing in other staff and volunteers from the community to help the residents with life skills, resume building, cooking classes and more.

“Mostly we want people that can help motivate and can help set this positive tone that just because you’ve made mistakes in the past, or you’ve struggled, that this is an opportunity for you to figure out what your goals are, and become a good contributor, and feel happy in your own skin again,” said Deborah Thomas, the CEO of the Walker Center.

There are some renovations that need to be done to the house, which used to be a nursing home.

They expect to house their first residents beginning in January of 2023.

“What happens when somebody comes into a treatment center, whether that’s a hospital system, or a residential treatment center, is they learn a lot of skills, but it’s hard to put those to practice in life, so this will give the opportunity for people to practice their skills and then give back to the community,” said Deborah Thomas.

The house will eventually be able to house up to 14 people.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burley Straw Maze catches fire Friday evening, cause unknown
UPDATE: Burley Straw Maze reopens after fire
Three Vehicle Injury Crash on I84, West of Jerome
The Critical Incident Task Force has been investigating this case for weeks, with the Jerome...
Jerome County Sheriff’s Office issues statement regarding officer-involved shooting in Twin Falls County
Multi-Vehicle crash north of Jerome claims one
Multi-Vehicle crash north of Jerome claims one
The students are learning about trench warfare.
Twin Falls High School Teacher brings history to life

Latest News

College of Southern Idaho
Idaho resident tuition is sixth lowest in the nation
DEA National Drug Take Back
Drug Take Back Day happening this Saturday across the Magic Valley
Southern Idaho Freedom Festival: A forum for third-party consideration
Third party conservative candidates make their voices heard at Twin Falls event
Nathanael Michael West
Twin Falls man sentenced for threatening to kill a prosecutor