Walker Center to open new Sober Living Facility in Gooding

GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Walker Center in Gooding will be opening a sober living facility home, after the city council unanimously approved it.

The sober living facility will be located on California Street in Gooding, and will offer those recovering from a drug or alcohol addiction a next step after finishing their in-patient program.

They will be able to live at house, and find support in their recovery journey, through volunteering, getting a job or taking classes, and remaining accountable.

They will also be bringing in other staff and volunteers from the community to help the residents with life skills, resume building, cooking classes and more.

“Mostly we want people that can help motivate and can help set this positive tone that just because you’ve made mistakes in the past, or you’ve struggled, that this is an opportunity for you to figure out what your goals are, and become a good contributor, and feel happy in your own skin again,” said Deborah Thomas, the CEO of the Walker Center.

There are some renovations that need to be done to the house, which used to be a nursing home.

They expect to house their first residents beginning in January of 2023.

“What happens when somebody comes into a treatment center, whether that’s a hospital system, or a residential treatment center, is they learn a lot of skills, but it’s hard to put those to practice in life, so this will give the opportunity for people to practice their skills and then give back to the community,” said Deborah Thomas.

The house will eventually be able to house up to 14 people.

