Behind the Business: Bare Beans

RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — We all know the Magic Valley runs on agriculture, and a newcomer to the area is looking to add yet another twist to the agricultural community.

in this week’s Behind the Business, we look at Bare Beans, and how they’re putting a new twist on beans.

Just four years ago, Michelle Huff had an idea

“I started the company in 2018 to bring some value back to my family’s farm,” said Huff.

With a 4th generation farmer as her husband, beans felt like a natural choice.

“Beans were a natural fit since that was one of the things that he grew and,” said Huff. “I just started playing around with the idea of how to make beans better and that was the whole idea behind bare beans.”

And over the last year, working with the City of Rupert, they were able to get a building built on South 100 West.

“Actively engaged some people in the community that helped me get it to the point where it’s at right now and actually one of those people has become my partner Tom Gillette,” said Huff.

Now, they are full-go in their operation.

“We do a fully cooked, ready to eat dried bean is what we like to call it…and it is…we’ve got garbanzo beans, pinto beans, black, red, and navy beans,” said Huff.

The way they’re sold is what makes them most unique.

“They are called bare because they don’t have any liquid in them. They don’t have any added ingredients that canned beans have like added salt, color additives, firming agents things that, all the icky things that you find in a can,” said Huff.

While you can’t buy directly from the warehouse, they’re already starting to show up in grocery stores.

“In the Mini-Cassia area, we’re in all of the Swenson’s stores, Stokes, Burley Meats and up in the Hailey-Bellevue Area we’re in Atkinson’s,” said Huff.

And they plan on not stopping there

“We hope to be available in specialty stores nationwide…that’s our goal”

