CSI volleyball is peaking at the right time

The Golden Eagles have won five in a row and are now ranked No. 19
The Golden Eagles have won five in a row and are now ranked No. 19
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 10:07 AM MDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The CSI volleyball team was 9-10 overall and 0-3 in Scenic West play about a month ago.

Since then, the Golden Eagles have won six out of seven and are back to .500 in conference play. CSI is No. 19 in the latest NJCAA Volleyball rankings.

CSI Head Coach Jim Cartisser credits his team’s health for the turnaround. He says four starters who missed time during the season are back healthy.

During their five-game winning streak, the Golden Eagles have picked up wins over No. 7 Snow College and No. 1 Salt Lake.

The Golden Eagles finish the regular season this weekend at Colorado Northwestern Friday and Utah State-Eastern Saturday.

The Region 18 tournament is next week.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burley Straw Maze catches fire Friday evening, cause unknown
UPDATE: Burley Straw Maze reopens after fire
Three Vehicle Injury Crash on I84, West of Jerome
The Critical Incident Task Force has been investigating this case for weeks, with the Jerome...
Jerome County Sheriff’s Office issues statement regarding officer-involved shooting in Twin Falls County
WEEK 9: Southern Idaho high school football standings, scores and highlights
WEEK 9: Southern Idaho high school football standings, scores and highlights
The students are learning about trench warfare.
Twin Falls High School Teacher brings history to life

Latest News

The Golden Eagles have won five in a row and are now ranked No. 19
CSI volleyball is peaking at the right time
Boise State can become bowl eligible for the 25th straight year with a win
Surging Broncos host Colorado State Saturday
Boise State can become bowl eligible for the 25th straight year with a win
Surging Broncos host Colorado State Saturday
Sun Valley Cutthroats win 2022 state title
Sun Valley Community School Cutthroats win 2022 3A state soccer championship