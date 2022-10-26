CSI volleyball is peaking at the right time

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The CSI volleyball team was 9-10 overall and 0-3 in Scenic West play about a month ago.

Since then, the Golden Eagles have won six out of seven and are back to .500 in conference play. CSI is No. 19 in the latest NJCAA Volleyball rankings.

CSI Head Coach Jim Cartisser credits his team’s health for the turnaround. He says four starters who missed time during the season are back healthy.

During their five-game winning streak, the Golden Eagles have picked up wins over No. 7 Snow College and No. 1 Salt Lake.

The Golden Eagles finish the regular season this weekend at Colorado Northwestern Friday and Utah State-Eastern Saturday.

The Region 18 tournament is next week.

