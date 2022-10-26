Former Bingham County Sheriff sentenced to 10 days in jail

On November 9th 2021, Rowland pulled a gun on two girls and their youth group leaders after the children knocked on his door and left, leaving thank you notes posted to his door.
Former Bingham County Sheriff sentenced to 10 days in jail
Former Bingham County Sheriff sentenced to 10 days in jail(KMVT-NEWS)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 2:28 PM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAM COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A former Idaho Sheriff knows his fate in court, after being convicted of pulling a gun on a church youth group.

Former Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland was sentenced to 10 days in jail.

He will also spend three years on supervised probation and pay a one-thousand dollar fine for aggravated assault.

On November 9th 2021, Rowland pulled a gun on two girls and their youth group leaders after the children knocked on his door and left, leaving thank you notes posted to his door.

Rowland pleaded guilty to the charges under a plea agreement with prosecutors on August 22nd. He stepped down as sheriff August 1st.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burley Straw Maze catches fire Friday evening, cause unknown
UPDATE: Burley Straw Maze reopens after fire
Three Vehicle Injury Crash on I84, West of Jerome
The Critical Incident Task Force has been investigating this case for weeks, with the Jerome...
Jerome County Sheriff’s Office issues statement regarding officer-involved shooting in Twin Falls County
WEEK 9: Southern Idaho high school football standings, scores and highlights
WEEK 9: Southern Idaho high school football standings, scores and highlights
The students are learning about trench warfare.
Twin Falls High School Teacher brings history to life

Latest News

Valley Coop to open new store in Wendell
Valley Wide Cooperative opening brand new store in Wendell
Trick or Treat Comedy Show
Trick-or-Treat Comedy Show coming to the Orpheum Theatre
If you’re looking for some family friendly trick or treating... then you’re in luck.
A full list of Trunk-or-Treat events taking place around Southern Idaho this Halloween
Wood River Valley leaders looking for solutions to deal with homeless surge
Wood River Valley leaders looking for solutions to deal with homeless surge