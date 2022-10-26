Former Bingham County Sheriff sentenced to 10 days in jail

BINGHAM COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A former Idaho Sheriff knows his fate in court, after being convicted of pulling a gun on a church youth group.

Former Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland was sentenced to 10 days in jail.

He will also spend three years on supervised probation and pay a one-thousand dollar fine for aggravated assault.

On November 9th 2021, Rowland pulled a gun on two girls and their youth group leaders after the children knocked on his door and left, leaving thank you notes posted to his door.

Rowland pleaded guilty to the charges under a plea agreement with prosecutors on August 22nd. He stepped down as sheriff August 1st.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.