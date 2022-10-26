A full list of Trunk-or-Treat events taking place around Southern Idaho this Halloween

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — If you’re looking for some family friendly trick or treating... then you’re in luck.

KMVT has put together the most complete list of all Trunk-or-Treat Events taking place in Twin Falls, and around the Magic Valley.

THURSDAY

TWIN FALLS - Trunk or Treat Presbyterian Church Date: Thursday, October 27th

Time: 1 pm

Location: 2461 Central Avenue in Twin Falls. at the Presbyterian Church parking lot

FRIDAY

BURLEY - Trick or Treat Drive Thru at Primary Therapy Source Date: Friday, October 28th

Time: 5:00pm - 6:30pm

Location: 224 East Main Street, in Burley

TWIN FALLS - The Canyons Trunk or Treat Date: Friday, October 28th

Time: 3:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

Location:1215 Chene Drive at the retirement community

TWIN FALLS - Equity’s Annual Trunk or Treat Date: Friday, October 28th

Time: 4 pm to 6 pm

Location: 1346 Fillmore Street in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS - Immanuel Lutheran CDC Trunk or Treat Date: Friday, October 28th

Time: 5 pm to 6:30 pm.

Location: 2055 Filer Ave E, at the Immanuel School Parking Lot

TWIN FALLS - Trunk R Treat VCC And Faith Factor Date: Friday, October 28th

Time: 6 pm

Location: 1708 Heyburn Ave in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS - Smiles 4 Kids Trunk Or Treat Date: Friday, October 28th

Time: 5 pm to 8 pm

Location: 1411 Falls Ave East. at Locust Grove Plaza

SATURDAY

TWIN FALLS - Read And Treat With Twin Falls Public Library Date: Saturday, October 29th

Time: 11 am until 1 pm

Location: Twin Falls City Park

TWIN FALLS - Halloween Carnival at Jump Time Twin Falls Date: Saturday, October 29th

Time: noon to 6 pm

Location: 302 3rd Ave S

TWIN FALLS - Trick Or Treat On Main Street Date: Saturday, October 29th

Time: The event starts at 2 pm

Location: Main Street, Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS - Trunk or Treat And Car Show Date: Saturday, October 29th

Time: 4 pm to 6 pm

Location: 2042 4th Ave East

TWIN FALLS - Grace Assisted Living Trunk or Treat Event Date: Saturday, October 29th

Time: 4 pm to 7 pm

Location: 1803 Parkview Drive in Twin Falls.

TWIN FALLS - Twin Falls Nazarene Trunk or Treat Date: Saturday, October 29th

Time: 2 pm to 4 pm

Location: 1231 Washington St N. in Twin Falls

FILER - Trunk Or Treat In Filer Date: Saturday, October 29th

Time: 6 pm to 8 pm

Location: Near the City Hall in Filer

TWIN FALLS - Magic Valley Speedway Trunk or Treat Date: Saturday, October 29th

Time: 5 pm to 9 pm

Location: At the Magic Valley Speedway

MONDAY

TWIN FALLS - Trick Or Treat On Bishes Street Date: Monday, October 31st

Time: 3 pm to 6 pm

Location: 551 Arlen Drive

TWIN FALLS - Middlekauff Annual Trunk or Treat Date: Monday, October 31st

Time: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: 1243 Blue Lakes Blvd

TWIN FALLS - Gateway Real Estate Trunk or Treat Date: Monday, October 31st

Time: 4 pm to 5:30 pm

Location: 321 Eastland Drive in Twin Falls.

TWIN FALLS - Bigdawg And Friend 3rd Annual Trunk Or Treat Date: Monday, October 31st

Time: 4 pm to 7 pm

Location: at Everise on Poleline in Twin Falls

HEYBURN/TWIN FALLS - Amazing Grace Fellowship Treat Street Date: Monday, October 31st

Time: 6 pm to 8 pm

Location: 711 21st St in Heyburn & 1061 Eastland Drive in Twin Falls

BUHL - 4th Annual End of the Line Trunk or Treat Date: Monday, October 31st

Time: 3:00pm - 6:00pm

Location: West Lot at Train Station Pizza, 20079 U.S. 30, Buhl

