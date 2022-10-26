A full list of Trunk-or-Treat events taking place around Southern Idaho this Halloween

KMVT has put together the most complete list of all Trunk-or-Treat Events taking place in Twin Falls, and around the Magic Valley.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 2:14 PM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
THURSDAY

TWIN FALLS - Trunk or Treat Presbyterian Church
Date: Thursday, October 27th
Time: 1 pm
Location: 2461 Central Avenue in Twin Falls. at the Presbyterian Church parking lot

FRIDAY

BURLEY - Trick or Treat Drive Thru at Primary Therapy Source
Date: Friday, October 28th
Time: 5:00pm - 6:30pm
Location: 224 East Main Street, in Burley
TWIN FALLS - The Canyons Trunk or Treat
Date: Friday, October 28th
Time: 3:30 pm to 5:30 pm.
Location:1215 Chene Drive at the retirement community
TWIN FALLS - Equity’s Annual Trunk or Treat
Date: Friday, October 28th
Time: 4 pm to 6 pm
Location: 1346 Fillmore Street in Twin Falls
TWIN FALLS - Immanuel Lutheran CDC Trunk or Treat
Date: Friday, October 28th
Time: 5 pm to 6:30 pm.
Location: 2055 Filer Ave E, at the Immanuel School Parking Lot
TWIN FALLS - Trunk R Treat VCC And Faith Factor
Date: Friday, October 28th
Time: 6 pm
Location: 1708 Heyburn Ave in Twin Falls
TWIN FALLS - Smiles 4 Kids Trunk Or Treat
Date: Friday, October 28th
Time: 5 pm to 8 pm
Location: 1411 Falls Ave East. at Locust Grove Plaza

SATURDAY

TWIN FALLS - Read And Treat With Twin Falls Public Library
Date: Saturday, October 29th
Time: 11 am until 1 pm
Location: Twin Falls City Park
TWIN FALLS - Halloween Carnival at Jump Time Twin Falls
Date: Saturday, October 29th
Time: noon to 6 pm
Location: 302 3rd Ave S
TWIN FALLS - Trick Or Treat On Main Street
Date: Saturday, October 29th
Time: The event starts at 2 pm
Location: Main Street, Twin Falls
TWIN FALLS - Trunk or Treat And Car Show
Date: Saturday, October 29th
Time: 4 pm to 6 pm
Location: 2042 4th Ave East
TWIN FALLS - Grace Assisted Living Trunk or Treat Event
Date: Saturday, October 29th
Time: 4 pm to 7 pm
Location: 1803 Parkview Drive in Twin Falls.
TWIN FALLS - Twin Falls Nazarene Trunk or Treat
Date: Saturday, October 29th
Time: 2 pm to 4 pm
Location: 1231 Washington St N. in Twin Falls
FILER - Trunk Or Treat In Filer
Date: Saturday, October 29th
Time: 6 pm to 8 pm
Location: Near the City Hall in Filer
TWIN FALLS - Magic Valley Speedway Trunk or Treat
Date: Saturday, October 29th
Time: 5 pm to 9 pm
Location: At the Magic Valley Speedway

MONDAY

TWIN FALLS - Trick Or Treat On Bishes Street
Date: Monday, October 31st
Time: 3 pm to 6 pm
Location: 551 Arlen Drive
TWIN FALLS - Middlekauff Annual Trunk or Treat
Date: Monday, October 31st
Time: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Location: 1243 Blue Lakes Blvd
TWIN FALLS - Gateway Real Estate Trunk or Treat
Date: Monday, October 31st
Time: 4 pm to 5:30 pm
Location: 321 Eastland Drive in Twin Falls.
TWIN FALLS - Bigdawg And Friend 3rd Annual Trunk Or Treat
Date: Monday, October 31st
Time: 4 pm to 7 pm
Location: at Everise on Poleline in Twin Falls
HEYBURN/TWIN FALLS - Amazing Grace Fellowship Treat Street
Date: Monday, October 31st
Time: 6 pm to 8 pm
Location: 711 21st St in Heyburn & 1061 Eastland Drive in Twin Falls
BUHL - 4th Annual End of the Line Trunk or Treat
Date: Monday, October 31st
Time: 3:00pm - 6:00pm
Location: West Lot at Train Station Pizza, 20079 U.S. 30, Buhl

