Idaho Fish and Game to stock Filer Kids Pond with 900 Rainbow Trout

By KMVT News Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 4:38 PM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Filer Kids Pond is getting a big influx of catchable trout, coming next month.

Hatchery personnel from Fish and Game’s Magic Valley Region will be stocking approximately 900 10″ - 12″ catchable-sized rainbow trout in November.

With 450 coming to the pond from November 7th through the 11th, and another 450 from the 21st to the 25th.

In order to get started, you just need some basic tackle and a fishing license. For adults, an annual license costs around $30. For kids aged 14 to 17, it’s $16, and kids under 14 can fish for free.

For maps of these Idaho fishing locations and other angling destinations please visit the Fish Planner.

