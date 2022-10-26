Most roads in Yellowstone close November 1st to prepare for the Winter season

Yellowstone National Park. Image courtesy National Park Service.
Yellowstone National Park. Image courtesy National Park Service.(KMVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 4:10 PM MDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK - (KMVT/KSVT) — If you’re thinking about a last-minute visit to Yellowstone National Park, you’ll have to schedule it soon.

Most entrances and roads in the park will be closed starting November 1st.

The park will use the time between then and December 15th to prepare for the winter season.

While most of the park’s roads are closed, some are still open year-round.

For more information, including updates on the park’s recovery from flooding over the summer... You can visit the national parks service’s website, by clicking the link here.

