Most roads in Yellowstone close November 1st to prepare for the Winter season

If you're thinking about a last-minute visit to Yellowstone National Park, you'll have to schedule it soon.

Most entrances and roads in the park will be closed starting November 1st.

The park will use the time between then and December 15th to prepare for the winter season.

While most of the park’s roads are closed, some are still open year-round.

For more information, including updates on the park’s recovery from flooding over the summer... You can visit the national parks service’s website, by clicking the link here.

