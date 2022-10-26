Twin Falls County reports early voting numbers, steps being taken to ensure a secure election

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Midterm Elections are about two weeks away, and here in Twin Falls County early voting is down, but absentee voting is up.

Early voting started on October 17th and the Twin Falls County Clerk says so far about 1,400 people have voted early. Compared to roughly 5,000 people in total in 2018.

Additionally, she says 3,100 absentee ballots have been issued to voters this year. In 2018 a little more than 2,000 absentee ballots were cast.

The County Clerk says election officials go to great lengths to make sure elections are secure and it is one person - one vote.

“We have a process in place, and our system only allows one ballot per voter,” said Twin Falls County Clerk Kristina Glascock. “So we can track if they have voted in early voting, whether they have voted absentee, or on election day. That voter is only allowed one vote.”

Glascock says the voter turnout for midterms in Twin Falls County is generally around 50 to 60%. The election is on November 8th.

With any election, there are fears of potential interference. And for that reason, the elections operations center will be closely monitoring next month’s election day.

On November 8th, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. the EOC will be staffed by experts from multiple organizations. Including the Idaho Office of Emergency Management and the Idaho National Guard.

Their goal is to deal quickly and effectively with any problems that might come up.

