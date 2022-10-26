SCPHD offering free Tobacco Cessation Classes

Three locations across the Magic Valley will be offering Tobacco Cessation Classes for those over 18 battling tobacco addiction.
By Zach Bruhl
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 4:55 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Nearly half a million people succumb to tobacco related deaths every year in the United States, making it the leading cause of preventable disease and death in the country.

Now, local health resources are partnering with the South Central Public Health District to provide resources for those looking to kick the habit.

Three locations across the Magic Valley will be offering Tobacco Cessation Classes for those over 18 battling tobacco addiction.

“We cover everything from setting goals to recognizing habits and triggers, what to do if they have a relapse and we provide them free patches, gum and lozenges,” said Cody Orchard - Health Education Specialist.

The classes, which haven’t been unavailable since the beginning of the pandemic, are free and last five weeks.

Orchard says smokers who try to quit through classes like these see about a 40% success rate compared with 5% when quitting alone.

Class schedule:

Cassia Regional Hospital
Conference room next to cafeteria
1501 Hiland Ave in Burley
Tuesdays November 1 - November 29
5:30 - 6:30 p.m.
South Central Public Health District- Twin Falls office
1020 Washington St. N. in Twin Falls
Thursdays Dec 1, 2022 - January 26, 2023
4:00 - 7:00 p.m.
South Central Public Health District- Jerome office
951 E Ave H in Jerome
Tuesdays January 3, 2023 - January 31, 2023
5:30 - 6:30 p.m.

For more information on the upcoming classes, click here

