SCPHD offering free Tobacco Cessation Classes

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Nearly half a million people succumb to tobacco related deaths every year in the United States, making it the leading cause of preventable disease and death in the country.

Now, local health resources are partnering with the South Central Public Health District to provide resources for those looking to kick the habit.

Three locations across the Magic Valley will be offering Tobacco Cessation Classes for those over 18 battling tobacco addiction.

“We cover everything from setting goals to recognizing habits and triggers, what to do if they have a relapse and we provide them free patches, gum and lozenges,” said Cody Orchard - Health Education Specialist.

The classes, which haven’t been unavailable since the beginning of the pandemic, are free and last five weeks.

Orchard says smokers who try to quit through classes like these see about a 40% success rate compared with 5% when quitting alone.

Class schedule:

Cassia Regional Hospital Conference room next to cafeteria

1501 Hiland Ave in Burley

Tuesdays November 1 - November 29

5:30 - 6:30 p.m.

South Central Public Health District- Twin Falls office 1020 Washington St. N. in Twin Falls

Thursdays Dec 1, 2022 - January 26, 2023

4:00 - 7:00 p.m.

South Central Public Health District- Jerome office 951 E Ave H in Jerome

Tuesdays January 3, 2023 - January 31, 2023

5:30 - 6:30 p.m.

