Trick-or-Treat Comedy Show coming to the Orpheum Theatre

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — This Friday night at the Orpheum Theatre, local improv and stand-up comedy actors are bringing a Halloween show to the community.

The trick or treat comedy show will be an hour and a half of sketch comedy.

The show is open to all ages, and people are encouraged to wear their costume to the performance.

Heath and Mollie Harmison say that improv is largely based on audience participation, and will be taking cues and ideas from the audience.

“It’s a lot of crowd interactive type stuff, but everything is on the spot, so we have a structure of a game but after that it’s all made up,” said Heath Harmison, a professional comedian.

The show begins at 7:00 p.m.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit this link.

