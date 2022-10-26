Twin Falls Co. Search and Rescue preparing for Winter conditions, volunteers still encouraged to apply

This month, much of the discussion was focused around preparing for winter.
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT-NEWS)
By Zach Bruhl
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 3:57 PM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Help when you need it most. That’s what the volunteers of the Twin Falls County Search and Rescue Team provides for people across southern Idaho.

KMVTs Zach Bruhl attended their monthly meeting to learn more about the group and how it prepares for winter.

About 40 unpaid volunteers are a part of the Twin Falls Search and Rescue Team and they meet on the fourth Monday of every month. At these meetings they discuss rescues from the previous month and plan for upcoming services.

This month, much of the discussion was focused around preparing for winter, a time when calls, while less frequent, are often more difficult as weather and waning daylight provide additional obstacles. Lieutenant Daron Brown, who helps lead the team, says they are always looking for additional volunteers.

“There are no specific qualifications. The want to help somebody, the desire to give to your community. We have tasks anywhere from repelling down the canyon wall to selling raffle tickets,” said Lt. Brown.

Brown adds all that is needed from a candidate is interest in joining. Once you are involved, they offer training for any type of role you are willing and able to take on.

