Valley Wide Cooperative opening brand new store in Wendell

WENDELL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Valley Country Store is building a brand new facility in Wendell on South Frontage Road.

The Valley Country Store says this store will be 24,000 square feet, and will feature a farm store, travel center, a truck island, diesel and gas pumps as well as food options.

The Valley Wide Co-Op says they are excited to bring this new store to the Wendell community as they have been instrumental in the company’s success from the beginning.

“When you look at our history, Wendell was really where it all got started, so we really feel like this plan to expand, to have a bigger footprint in Wendell has been in the works for a long time,” said Erica Louder, the director of communications. “We really feel like in some ways we are giving back to the community and thanking them for 100 years of patronage to the co-op and hopefully we can be a part of the community for many years to come.”

They expect construction to be completed by the end of 2023.

The smaller store that they had in that location was torn down to make room for this new one.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.