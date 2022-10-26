Wood River Valley leaders looking for solutions to deal with homeless surge

KETCHUM, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The City of Ketchum is concerned about the surge of people coming into the Wood River Valley who might face homelessness this winter.

“So, there is a real risk of these families freezing to death, risk of suicide, and that’s the thing that scares all of us,” said Ketchum Housing Strategist Carissa Connelly.

During a recent Ketchum City Council Meeting, members were alarmed to hear that an estimated 20 to 40 new families are living outside and an additional 100 new families are dealing with housing insecurity.

“So that is like living in closets. Living in sheds,” added Connelly.

Last winter an estimated 250 people were experiencing homelessness and this new surge would be on top of that. At the meeting, The Hunger Coalition reported that since January nearly 600 new families have utilized its food pantry. Which is 47% of the total number of families they serve. Of the new families 322 are from Peru.

“They have been recruited here to our community under false pretenses,” said Naomi Spence Co-Executive Dir. of the Hunger Coalition. “They have come because they have been told there is an abundance of work and fantastic schools for their kids. But they have not been told of the housing shortage.”

Additionally, she says they have been recruited by employers and by family members in the Wood River Valley who need help paying their bills.

“I have seen these folks show up and within a day someone brings them to us and they already have their work uniform on… and so it’s like we first meet them they are sort of on this adrenaline high and then within days or weeks they come back to us and then is a substantial shift in their mental health,” added Spence.

During the meeting some potential solutions city leaders and staff came up with were locking up hotel / motel rooms throughout the winter, constructing temporary housing on city owned land, and utilizing vacant homes or apartments. But investing in an emergency shelter was not an option.

“For an emergency shelter you need the staff capacity for 24/7 care , and we haven’t been able to identify a building that woodlot need intensive rehab to be suitable for a shelter,” said Connelly.

Connelly says the city approved $250,000 to get the ball rolling, but the solution is going to require a Wood River Valley community partnership, and somewhere between 1.5 to 4 million dollars in funding.

“So we are putting together an application together for ARPA funds,” added Connelly.

