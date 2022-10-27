Buhl football has a chance to do something they haven’t done in 14 years Friday

BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The last decade-plus hasn’t been kind to Buhl football.

The Indians have made the postseason a handful of times, including a surprise appearance last year, but haven’t won any playoff games recently.

This year the 8-1 Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference champions want it to be different.

This Friday, four-seed Buhl has their first postseason game at home since 2013. McCall-Donnelly comes to town for the 3A state play-in round.

In coach Allyn Reynolds’ second season at the helm, the football team and the community have bought in.

“Buhl, I grew up here, it’s a football town, and I don’t mean to offend anybody by saying that, but they like their football in Buhl,” Reynolds said. “The last two home games we’ve had kind of reminds me back in the day, we got people along the fence, the stands are full, and there’s nothing else to do on a Friday night in Buhl but to go to the football game, and when you’re winning, it’s kind of fun to go watch it.”

On Friday, the community hopes to see the Indian’s first playoff win since 2008.

For running back Jayce Bower, the opportunity to do it on home turf has been the expectation.

“I think we kind of set a goal in the beginning of the season, that this is what we wanted, and I think that right now it’s like, ‘oh we did it, now we got to set the tone and do what we got to do’,” Bower said.

This Buhl football team prides themselves on a strong defense and running it down the throat of the opposing defense.

Behind five senior offensive linemen, Bower has run for nearly 2,000 yards in 9 games.

“Reading an offensive line is easy when they’re doing their job, so I think it’s perfect for me,” Bower said.

“Communication’s been a big thing,” said senior center Kaleb Homan. “We’ve been facing bigger d-lineman, and communication is key.”

The offensive line, Bower, and defense will have to continue playing well to win Friday against the 13th-seeded Vandals. On the mental side, coach Reynolds knows his team has to avoid trying not to lose.

“We got to get into their head, go to play to win, you go to go play to win, you leave it out on the field for four quarters, don’t hold back, and if we can get these guys convinced to do that I think we’ll be competitive,” Reynolds said.

KMVT will have coverage of Friday’s game, which starts at 6 p.m.

