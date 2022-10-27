CSI scrimmages NAIA No. 3 College of Idaho

The Golden Eagles start their regular season Wednesday, November 2
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 9:14 AM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The NJCAA preseason No. 17 College of Southern Idaho men’s basketball team scrimmaged NAIA No. 3 College of Idaho Wednesday evening.

The Golden Eagles won the first half, and the Yotes won the second.

CSI open’s the season next Wednesday at home against Central Arizona.

Before the season starts, the Magic Valley can see the men’s and women’s CSI basketball programs at Jerome High School Thursday night.

First, there is a meet and greet with the players then both teams will have short intra-squad scrimmages, followed by a 3-point contest with the Jerome Varsity program and a dunk contest.

Admission is by donation. Doors open at 6 p.m.

