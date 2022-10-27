Holyoak Blauer, Phyllis

BURLEY—Phyllis Holyoak Blauer, a 93-year-old resident of Burley, passed away Sunday, October 22, 2022, at Rosetta Assisted Living, in Burley.

She was born April 16, 1929, in Burley, Idaho, to Joseph Jensen Holyoak and Mary Vonetta Jones. She was raised on a farm in the Star area near Burley, Idaho. Phyllis graduated from Burley High School and attended Brigham Young University. She served a Stake mission for the Church while waiting for Harold to return from the Eastern States Mission. Phyllis married Harold Woodbury Blauer on June 25, 1952, in the Salt Lake Temple. They lived in Houston, Texas and Biloxi, Miss. while Harold was serving in the United States Air Force (USAF). When they separated from the USAF, they chose to move and raise their family in the View area for a time and then settled in Burley.

As an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Phyllis served in many callings. Some of these were Primary and Relief Society President, ward and stake Relief Society presidencies, counselor in the MIA, and was a ward organist. She and her husband were temple workers in the Boise Temple and full time in the Washington DC Temple for six months. They served three full-time missions together, New Jersey Morristown, Wisconsin Milwaukee, and the Utah Temple Square Mission.

Phyllis worked for the Bureau of Reclamation for 23 years. She loved music and played the organ, piano and sang with the Sweet Adelines. She also enjoyed being a member of the Cameo Literary Club. She always liked having a well-groomed yard with beautiful flowers.

Phyllis is survived by her children, Wayne (Nancy) Blauer of Burley, Keith (Raye Jean) Blauer of Sandy, Utah, Reed (Sherrill) Blauer of Lovettsville, Va., and Marilyn (Sidney) Mann of Conroe, Texas; and a sister, Clara Marie Jacobs of Bountiful, Utah. She is also survived by 23 grandchildren and 50 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Woodbury Blauer; parents, Joe and Voneta Holyoak; as well as her sister, Doris West.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 5, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Burley West Stake Center, 2420 Parke Ave., in Burley, with Bishop Eric Page officiating. Burial will follow at Gem Memorial Gardens in Burley.

Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, November 4, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Saturday, preceding the funeral, at the church.

A live webcast of the funeral will be available and maintained at rasmussenwilson.com.

