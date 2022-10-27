Keeping your kids safe during Halloween

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — While it’s a fun tradition, trick or treating can have risks, while knocking on doors of people that, in some cases, you don’t know.

“I think for the most part, we’re a very safe community,” said Lori Stewart from the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s office.

The Idaho State crime report backs Stewart up. Over the last five years, the state as a whole has seen a steady decline in all crimes. Compared to other states, Idaho ranks 43rd in violent crime per 100,000 people. However, crimes do still happen. There are 287 registered sex offenders within Twin Falls County.

“The people that are on our registry here in the county, most of them are very active in following their programs and doing the right thing.” Stewart said.

Perhaps some of the best advice some officials could give is this: if you don’t see a porch light on, don’t go to the house.

“Registered sex offenders are not supposed to have their porch lights on Halloween night,” Stewart said.

But is the county doing anything to make sure these rules are enforced? I asked Stewart, who said there is a plan in place.

“Our deputies will be out and about,” said Stewart. “They will be out all night long kind of keeping an eye on things and maybe trying to you know to have some fun with some of the kiddos as well.”

Another thing that’s important to do? Making sure your child’s candy hasn’t been tampered with. There are signs to look out for.

“If something you know looks like it’s been open or been tempered with,” said Stewart. “Again, I don’t think it’s something that we have to be super paranoid about.”

In fact, there have been no instances, according to Stewart, where this has happened.

“We have not had problems in the past with tainted candy or you know anything, but it never hurts to be cautious you know to just kind of browse over the candy,” Stewart said.

Stewart also says that it’s best to go out with your kids.

“I think parents should accompany their children, especially the little ones, I recommend that the kids have lights or you know that their clothing is light enough that they can be seen,” sad Stewart.

