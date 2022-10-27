More people people in southern Idaho are finding themselves with no place to call home

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With the cost of rent increasing, and the availability of homes, more and more people in Twin Falls are left with no where to call their own.

The Homeless Coalition says the number of people who are in this situation is increasing.

These individuals are either living with another family, living in their car, staying in a motel or hotel, and more recently, living in a tent in the Rock Creek Canyon.

Within the Twin Falls School District, there are 150 kids who are in this position.

Sonya Haines with the United Way says these families are all employed.

“The other thing to be aware of is these are working families, they are the Alice families, we call them Alice and Alice stands for asset limited income constrained employed, so they are all working, they come out every day from the canyon and they are going to work, they are living in their cars and going to different organizations,” said Sonya Haines with the United Way of South Central Idaho.

She says the weather is getting colder now, and many of these families who are living in their car or in the canyon will be seeking shelter at local hotels, but their prices are increasing as well.

“While those monthly rates that they used to charge, they are now made weekly rates, which means it’s more expensive for families to be able to have this transitional housing living in hotels and that is causing right now $1400 to $1800 dollars a month to be able to live in a motel room,” said Haines.

Haines says people who are interested in helping these families can consider donating gap items, such as gas cards, laundry detergent, or peanut butter.

For a full list of items to donate, visit this link.

