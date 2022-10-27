Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Punkynland

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Sandra Walters spends most of her year farming on her Jerome property. But during the Fall, she gets creative with her land.

“Always wanted to give back to the community and this is the way I could do it,” said Walters.

For the month of October, Walters’ home transforms into Punkynland. A combination of all sorts of family-friendly Fall traditions.

Walters keeps it as a donation only admission, to make sure it’s available to all.

“For all families to be able to come out and afford it and I’ve been doing it now for about 10 years,” said Walters.

For those who come to Punkynland, there are activities for the whole family.

“We’ve got bounce houses for all sizes, we have the pumpkin patch, and we have the petting zoo. If we have enough help, we will do a hayride,” said Walters.

Taking a break from farming to transition her property into Punkynland is no small effort, but for Walters, seeing the children have fun makes it well worth the time and energy.

“I love the kids; Rhett and I really enjoy it. It’s just really fun to see their faces, they get their perfect pumpkin, and they love the petting zoo. It’s all very nice,” said Walters.

With just one weekend remaining until Halloween, Walters is expecting a busy weekend but that’s when she and her team pull out all the stops.

“On the weekend we do hot cocoa, sometimes we’ll have chili dogs, especially when it’s cold the hot cocoa is really nice,” said Walters.

