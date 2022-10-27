TFCSO encourages extra caution on the Idaho roadways as temperatures drop

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — We got a taste of Idaho Winter weather on Wednesday with snow finally touching down here in the Magic Valley for the first time in 2022.

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is urging drivers to take precautionary steps to avoid trouble during the commute during the Winter months. While many focus on road conditions, Sergeant Ken Mencl says taking stock of the condition of your car is equally important.

Checking fluid levels, buying tire chains and an ice scraper, and letting your car warm and defrost before driving can save you from danger that increases during the colder days.

“Our deputies respond to one or two, three crashes a day to every hour or tied up on crashes all day long. There have been times where I’ve looked at the calls for service that come in and, at the end of the shift, they may have responded to 15 or 20 crashes throughout the shift,” said Sgt. Mencl.

With the next few months bringing additional dangers to Idaho’s roadways, the best thing you can do is make sure you are always prepared for the worst. Including packing warm clothes and extra food... Just in case.

