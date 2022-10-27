Trick or Treat on Main Ave happening Saturday

Kids, parents, and pets will be dressed up in their Halloween costumes for trick or treating.
Twin Falls, ID
Twin Falls, ID(KMVT)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 3:49 PM MDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — One of downtown Twin Falls’ biggest events is this weekend. Main Ave Trick or Treat is taking place this Saturday.

The organizer of the event says close to 4,000 people will attend through the designated route.

Each business will hand out candy for the attendees.

Hall says she looks forward to this event all year.

“I just love the costumes, and the parents get involved, or the caretakers get involved, everybody, not everybody, most people come in costume, and it’s so fun to see the creativity, and the children are just so joyful,” said Susan Hall, who organizes the event.

The event runs from 2:00-4:00 and you can begin your loop anywhere from Fairfield Street to Jerome Street on Main Ave.

For a full list of Halloween events, visit this link.

