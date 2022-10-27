‘Vote for the dead man’: Bizarre situation leaves town questioning who will become mayor

The mayoral race in Lafayette County is turning out to be quite an unusual one.
The mayoral race in Lafayette County is turning out to be quite an unusual one.(KSLA)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 4:25 PM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEWISVILLE, Ark. (KSLA) - The vote to decide the mayor’s race in one southwest Arkansas city may not be determined on Election Day due to an unexpected turn of events.

“Vote for the dead man,” is the cry of some Lewisville, Arkansas, residents following the death of one of two candidates running for mayor.

“I’m not surprised, but you do have some who will probably vote for [him],” Ethan Dunbar, current mayor of Lewisville, told KSLA.

Dunbar is running for reelection. His challenger, Jules Meyer, died just days before early voting began, but his name remains on the ballot.

Lewisville Mayor Ethan Dunbar
Lewisville Mayor Ethan Dunbar(KSLA)

“Well, I was surprised of his death. It was unexpected to all of us, but when the word came, we immediately started looking at the legal aspect of his death,” Dunbar said.

Dunbar said Arkansas state law requires the counting of votes of anyone’s name that appears on the ballot, even if the person dies. If the deceased person wins the race, then it will be up to the city council to appoint someone to fill the position or call for a special election.

Dunbar said he won’t take a victory for granted and will continue to campaign for a second term as mayor.

Jules Meyer
Jules Meyer(KSLA)

“But as far as, ‘Vote for the dead man,’ I’ve heard ... I’ve seen some posts. I have to let that be what it is and continue to focus on what I need to focus on, and that is the good of this city. So, if the Lord is ready to move me, he will move me,” said Dunbar.

Election officials say this is a rare situation, but it has happened before in other locations in the state.

Copyright 2022 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burley Straw Maze catches fire Friday evening, cause unknown
UPDATE: Burley Straw Maze reopens after fire
Three Vehicle Injury Crash on I84, West of Jerome
The Critical Incident Task Force has been investigating this case for weeks, with the Jerome...
Jerome County Sheriff’s Office issues statement regarding officer-involved shooting in Twin Falls County
Nathanael Michael West
Twin Falls man sentenced for threatening to kill a prosecutor
WEEK 9: Southern Idaho high school football standings, scores and highlights
WEEK 9: Southern Idaho high school football standings, scores and highlights

Latest News

FILE - A memorial for the victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde,...
Texas chief says state police ‘did not fail’ in Uvalde
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about student loan debt relief at Delaware State University,...
Biden zeroes in on economic message as campaign winds down
The trial is expected to center on the actions and testimony of longtime Trump Organization...
12 jurors seated for Trump Organization tax fraud trial
More people people in southern Idaho are finding themselves with no place to call home