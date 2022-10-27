Woman turns 7-Eleven stop into $10 million Powerball prize

A Florida woman is $10 million richer after purchasing a winning Powerball ticket.
A Florida woman is $10 million richer after purchasing a winning Powerball ticket.(Deejpilot via Canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 3:00 PM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (Gray News) - A Florida woman turned a trip to the convenience store into a multimillion-dollar payday.

The Florida Lottery announced that Laura Barnes, 55, of St. Petersburg, is $10 million richer after she purchased a winning Powerball ticket from a 7-Eleven north of the downtown area.

Lottery officials said Barnes hit the jackpot while playing Powerball with Double Play. Her winning ticket matched all five white balls and the Powerball number from the Double Play drawing held on July 6.

According to the Florida Lottery, Double Play is an add-on feature that gives players a chance to win up to $10 million in an additional drawing after the Powerball drawing for $1 per play.

Officials said Barnes claimed her winnings at lottery headquarters in Tallahassee.

According to The Associated Press, the current Powerball jackpot has climbed to $800 million after no one matched all six winning numbers drawn Wednesday. The next drawing will be held Saturday night.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burley Straw Maze catches fire Friday evening, cause unknown
UPDATE: Burley Straw Maze reopens after fire
Three Vehicle Injury Crash on I84, West of Jerome
The Critical Incident Task Force has been investigating this case for weeks, with the Jerome...
Jerome County Sheriff’s Office issues statement regarding officer-involved shooting in Twin Falls County
Nathanael Michael West
Twin Falls man sentenced for threatening to kill a prosecutor
WEEK 9: Southern Idaho high school football standings, scores and highlights
WEEK 9: Southern Idaho high school football standings, scores and highlights

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks about student loan debt relief at Delaware State University, Friday,...
LIVE: Biden zeroes in on economic message as campaign winds down
FILE - The Department of Veterans Affairs on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, announced three grants to...
Department of Veterans Affairs announces grants for homeless vets
FILE - Cars for sale line the road at a used auto dealership in Philadelphia, Thursday, Sept....
Auto prices finally begin to creep down from inflated highs
A "sold" sign is posted outside a single family home in a residential neighborhood, in...
US mortgage rates top 7% for the first time in 2 decades