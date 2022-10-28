Burley makes first playoff appearance in over a decade

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Burley Bobcat football team is in the playoffs for the first time since 2007.

After a win last Friday at Canyon Ridge to improve to 6-3, first-year head coach Cameron Andersen and his seniors knew they did enough to make the 4A state playoffs.

“Walking off the field at Canyon Ridge, every single one of them just looked relieved that they could finally experience it,” Andersen said.

“It’s amazing you know, we’ve worked really hard as a team, coming in as freshmen going all the way to seniors, so it’s been fun,” said senior quarterback Caleb Loveland.

“There’s a bond between us, we’ve played since we were little kids, it’s always been there, just brothers on the field,” said senior running back Ramsey Trevino.

How will the whole team manage playoff jitters when they step on the field this Friday in the first round of the 4A playoffs?

It helps when the last couple of games against Canyon Ridge and Jerome felt like the postseason.

“We’ve considered all these games playoff games, so this game’s not any different, we got to go in and execute,” said junior receiver Gatlin Bair.

If the Bobcats were to win Friday in the first round of the 4A playoffs, it would be their first playoff win since 1992.

But, Great Basin Conference opponent Twin Falls is in their way.

2022 Official 4A State Football Brackets pic.twitter.com/Y4e9mTHVOY — IDHSAA (@IDHSAA) October 23, 2022

The Bruins beat Burley 48-32 in Burley just three weeks ago.

“Twin’s a good team, and they are super well coached,” Andersen said. “Coach (Ben) Kohring is so good at preparing his team and having a good plan, and they had a good plan. I have to be a better head coach when we play in this game.”

Whatever happens between Bobcats’ state-leading offense and the Bruins’ opportunistic defense, the city of Burley is excited about its football program.

“People are proud of the way we play, and how we represent the town, so it’s been really cool to represent this town of Burley, which to me has been amazing,” Andersen said.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.