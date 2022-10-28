Dietrich, Lighthouse Christian move on to state quarterfinals

The Blue Devils stay undefeated
The Blue Devils stay undefeated
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 12:16 AM MDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
DIETRICH, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Dietrich Blue Devils moved to 9-0 on the season with a 1A DII playoff opening-round win over Horseshoe Bend.

Dietrich 54, Horseshoe Bend 20

Dietrich will play in a 1A DII quarterfinal against Rockland next week.

1A DI PLAY-IN GAME

(9) Lighthouse Christian 34, (8) Murtaugh 26

Lighthouse will play in a 1A DI quarterfinal next week.

