Fit and Well Idaho: Halloween Safety

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Before you head out to enjoy Halloween this weekend, St. Luke’s of the Magic Valley has some safety tips in this week’s Fit and Well Idaho Report.

Halloween night is the night when children are twice as likely to get hit by a car than any other night.

Katie Barnhill with St. Luke’s says drivers need to be aware that kids will be out-and-about this weekend and on Monday night.

That being said, there are also some things that parents can do to make sure their child is more visible, that includes; reflective strops on their costumes, carrying flashlights, and trick and treating in residential neighborhoods.

“And also talking to our kids about utilizing crosswalks, making sure that they are yielding to traffic, if they can trick or treat in groups, that’s extremely importnat and also it’s likely important to accompany any kiddos under the age of 12,” said Katie Barnhill.

Barnhill also says to check your child’s candy before they eat it, to ensure it hasn’t been tampered with in any way.

You can make that into a game by having your kids count their candy, or trading with their friends.

