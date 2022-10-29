Jerome man opens up his shop for a Haunted Experience

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — If you are looking for a haunted Halloween experience this weekend, one Jerome man has an opportunity for you.

Michael Peck says he has always loved scaring people, and a few years ago he had the idea to open up his yard, and shop, for a few days near Halloween and created the haunted shop.

Anyone is invited to his home a 230 16th Ave East in Jerome this Sunday and Monday night only, to experience the haunted shop.

He says it has taken him all month to put it together and he loves doing this for the community.

“They start up here in the front of the drive, walk down the driveway into the backyard, and then they go through the backyard into the shop and there is 13 different rooms with different animatronics in there, and then we’ve got mostly friends and family that come scare people, so 12 or 13 different people that scare people,” said Michael Peck, the organizer.

He says the Haunted Shop will be open on Sunday and Monday night beginning at 6:00 p.m. and admission is free, but he encourages everyone to bring a can of food which he will then donate to the food pantry in Jerome.

