New website to target Idaho election misinformation

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Secretary of State is launching a new website aimed at pointing out election misinformation.

The site encourages voters to be aware of and report misinformation regarding election law in the state found on any site, especially on social media.

According to the secretary of state, if the post is determined to be disenfranchising voters, the report will be passed on to the Department of Homeland Security for further action.

A link to the website can be found by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.