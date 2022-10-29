Short-term lane closures impacting Interstate 84 near Declo Exit

DECLO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Motorists driving eastbound Friday on interstate 84 may have noticed some orange barrels just east of the state highway 77 exit.

The lane closure lasts for three miles between miles 217 and 220 and is required to place barriers along the shoulder of the roadway. The closure is only expected to last through the end of the day Friday, but may extend into Monday if necessary, according to I.T.D.

The barriers are necessary to keep workers safe while working on a project within the median of the freeway.

“We are moving our old port of entry facility to a new port of entry facility east of Declo on interstate 84,” said Jessica Williams from I.T.D. “That’s what individuals and motorists along the area have seen under construction.”

The new facility will include construction of on and off ramps, new weigh in motion scales, video equipment, luminaries, signage, and operations office facilities.

