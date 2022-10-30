Kimberly volleyball wins first-ever state championship

AMMON, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Kimberly volleyball team finished off an undefeated season with a sweep over Fruitland in the 3A state championship Saturday afternoon at Hillcrest High School.

(1) Kimberly 3, (2) Fruitland 0 (25-17, 25-18, 25-16)

Kelsy Stanger had 14 kills and Eliza Anderson had 10 kills.

Jessie Perron had 21 digs and 12 service points.

2022 3A State Volleyball Tournament Final Bracket pic.twitter.com/4an2XJmtZd — IDHSAA (@IDHSAA) October 29, 2022

