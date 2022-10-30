Kimberly volleyball wins first-ever state championship
The Bulldogs went undefeated in 2022
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 10:33 AM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
AMMON, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Kimberly volleyball team finished off an undefeated season with a sweep over Fruitland in the 3A state championship Saturday afternoon at Hillcrest High School.
(1) Kimberly 3, (2) Fruitland 0 (25-17, 25-18, 25-16)
Kelsy Stanger had 14 kills and Eliza Anderson had 10 kills.
Jessie Perron had 21 digs and 12 service points.
