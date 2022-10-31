2 killed following vehicle collision in eastern Idaho on Monday

A 60-year-old male, from Hansen, and a 58-year-old passenger, also from Hansen, were driving eastbound on US30
Idaho State Police in eastern Idaho is investigating a vehicle collision that occurred on Monday, October 31st, on US30, just west of Lava Hot Springs.(Pixabay via MGN)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 4:44 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho State Police in eastern Idaho is investigating a vehicle collision that occurred on Monday, October 31st, on US30, just west of Lava Hot Springs.

A 60-year-old male, from Hansen, and a 58-year-old passenger, also from Hansen, were driving eastbound on US30 in 2008 Cadillac STS.

A female juvenile driver with a female juvenile passenger were driving westbound on US30 in a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze.

The Chevrolet Cruze appears to have crossed over the center lines and collided with the Cadillac STS.

The driver of the Cadillac STS was transported by ground ambulance to a nearby hospital. He was wearing a seatbelt.  His passenger was also wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to their injuries at scene.

The driver of the Chevrolet Cruze was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital.  She was not wearing a seatbelt.  The passenger of the Chevrolet Cruze succumbed to their injuries at scene and was not wearing a seatbelt.

Traffic on US30 was reduced to a single lane in both directions for approximately three and a half hours to allow emergency responders to assist those involved and clear the scene.

Idaho State Police was assisted by the Bannock County Sheriff?s Office, Bannock County Search and Rescue, Bannock County Ambulance, and Idaho Transportation Department.

the names of those involved have not been released at this time.

