Beyond the grocery store, a local Dairy Farmer is bringing more options to the dinner table

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Mountain Home Dairy Farmer is offering up a different buying option when it comes to your dairy products.

Every Monday, Todd Vandervorst, from Provider Farms, brings raw milk products, goat milk, yogurt, cheese and more to different communities throughout the Magic Valley, including Glenn’s Ferry, Jerome, Twin Falls and Burley.

He says the demand for his food distribution has doubled during the COVID-19 Pandemic and serves up to 70 people each week.

“It’s based on a relationship, and really people, just really appreciate what we are doing, and we appreciate them,” said Vandervorst.

People must place their order on their website, so they know how much product to bring.

