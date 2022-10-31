Crapo to Honor Mountain Home Woman With Spirit of Freedom Award

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —U.S. Senator Mike Crapo (R-Idaho) will present the Spirit of Freedom: Idaho Veterans Service Award to Hayley Slaughter on Monday, October 31, 2022, at 2:00 PM in Carl Miller Park, Mountain Home, Idaho.

Donor Outreach for Veterans (DOVE) nominated Hayley for donating her kidney earlier this year to Candice Martin, an active member of the U.S. Army. Candice is now back to full duty status, as Hayley continues to volunteer with DOVE to save more lives.

“Hayley embodies the Spirit of Freedom through her outstanding example of selflessness and empathy,” said Crapo. “Not only has Hayley dedicated considerable time to supporting those who have served our country, she has given a most precious gift to a servicemember in need.”

Hayley is recognized as a compassionate person who has chosen career paths and volunteer work that support the vulnerable and underserved. She has been a military spouse to veteran Travis Slaughter, who served in the U.S. Air Force for 20 years, and she worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant for several years and cared for patients in hospice and memory care facilities. Since the birth of the first of their three children, Hayley has been a stay-at-home mom. She is also an active church member, now serving as head of missions for her local church. Hayley has mentored other donors and started a program to stay connected with veterans as they await transplants to help ensure they do not feel alone.

“Hayley has boundless energy and a warm, embracing personality that makes all in the DOVE community feel good,” said DOVE Executive Director Sharyn Kreitzer. “How Hayley can do all of this and balance being a mom to three young and active children is remarkable!”

Veterans’ service organizations across Idaho nominate Spirit of Freedom awardees for their service to fellow veterans and the nation. The award, established by Crapo in 2002, is a small way to recognize and acknowledge the contributions of Idaho’s veterans and volunteers who support Idaho veterans. Each Spirit of Freedom Award recipient will receive a certificate for their service as well as a United States flag that has been flown over the U.S. Capitol building.

